While you’re spending Father’s Day celebrating Dad we’ve put together a tasty cocktail menu that’s easy to follow and everyone will love.

Father’s Day weekend is upon us and while the food is being cooked you’ve got to have the cocktails following. We’ve got you covered with several options for your cocktail menu. If Dad drinks his liquor straight we also have a few options in mind.

BOSSIP’s Delicious 2023 Father’s Day Cocktail Guide

V.S.O.P Bramble Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

4 Blackberries or any other berry will work

0.5 oz Simple syrup

1 Dash of Cassis, Chambord™ or another berry liqueur

Method: Hot Method: Add non-alcoholic ingredients to a pot and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and pour into heatproof glasses. Add all alcohol. Garnish with an orange twist.

Hennessy Sour Orange Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S

1.5 oz Orange Juice

1.5 oz Sour Mix

1 Orange wedge

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake briefly. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an Orange wedge.

Banana Peel Old Fashioned

By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/4 part rich Banana simple

3 dashes of black walnut bitters

Method: Stir, pour over ice, and add a banana for garnish.

Salted Honey Old Fashioned

By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/2 part ginger pineapple syrup

3 dashed tiki bitters

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/2 part honey syrup

3 dashes angostura bitters

1 strip orange peel

Method: Combine ice and ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.

Mercer + Prince’s Pineapple Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz. MERCER + PRINCE

.5 oz. Cane or Demerara Syrup

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

3-4 chunks of pineapple

Method: Add ingredients into a double old-fashioned rocks glass, and gently muddle together. Fill the glass with pebble/crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint.

The Mercer + Prince Sidecar

Ingredients:

2oz Mercer + Prince

1oz Premium Orange Liqueur

.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Sugar Rimmed Glass

Method: Rub the rim of a chilled coupe glass with a lemon and dip it into sugar. Add liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake to combine/chill. Strain into newly rimmed glass and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.

Seedlip Grove Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42

Top with Club Soda

Method: Build in a wine glass over ice. Garnish: Orange Ribbon or Ginger Slice.

Gran Coramino’s “The Beloved”

Ingredients:

2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

0.5oz Lemon Juice

0.5oz Agave

5 Concord Grapes

2 Cucumber Slices

Coupe Glass

Method: In a cocktail shaker, add concord grapes and cucumber, then muddle. Add Gran Coramino Cristalino, lemon juice, and agave syrup. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice, concord grapes, and mint sprig.

Fiero Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patron Silver

.75 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup (1:1)

Method: Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, and salt rim optional.

D’USSÉ Guarapo

Ingredients:

2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3 Parts Guarapo (Fresh-Pressed Sugarcane Juice)

1 Sugar Cube

4 Dashes Caribbean Bitter

Method: Add sugar cube and bitters into a mixing glass and muddle. Add D’USSÉ, guarapo and ice. Stir until cold. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

GREY GOOSE Black Russian

Ingredients:

50 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka

25 ml Premium Coffee Liqueur

Method: Build ingredients in a rocks glass. Add cubed ice and stir.

Hendrick’s Yuzu Unusual

*Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

½ parts Aperol

Top with Yuzu Soda

1 tiny pinch of sea salt

Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with cucumber & lime wheels and serve.

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

DON JULIO ROSEMARY CRANBERRY MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1.5oz Don Julio Blanco

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5oz Cranberry Juice

0.5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

Method: Combine Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.

Iago’s Escape

1.5oz Rye & Rumba

.75oz Campari

1.5oz pineapple juice

.5oz lime juice

.5oz demerara syrup

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a rocks glass and fill with fresh ice. Garnish with the pineapple wedge and cherry.

Aberfeldy Honey, I’m Home

Ingredients:

2 oz Aberfeldy 12

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz honey syrup*

6-8 herb leaves

(basil, mint, tarragon etc)

Garnish: 4-6 soft herb leaves (basil, mint, tarragon)

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice cubes. Shake vigorously and strain using a fine mesh strainer into the honey bear glass filled with ice. Garnish with 4-6 fresh herb of choice.

Teeling Ginger Gentleman

Ingredients:

1½ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 part Ginger Ale

½ part Simple Syrup

½ part Lemon Juice

8-10 Mint Leaves

Method: Build in a Collins glass filled with crushed ice. Add all ingredients and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves.

Between the Sheets

Ingredients:

1 oz Bumbu Original

1 oz Villon

1 oz Triple Sec

.25 oz Lemon Juice

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Flame an orange peel at the top of the drink and discard before serving.

DELEÓN AÑEJO NEGRONI

Ingredients:

1 oz- DeLeón Ańejo Tequila

1 oz- Campari

1 oz- Sweet Vermouth

1 orange

Method: Add the DeLeón Ańejo Tequila, Campari and sweet vermouth to a mixing glass filled with ice, and stir until well-chilled.

Redbreast Flying Peach Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Redbreast 12

1.5 parts creme de peach

2 dashes of simple syrup

1 dash of Peychaud bitters

2 dashes of orange bitters

Method: Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Fill the rocks glass with fresh cubed ice, and strain it into a rocks glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Martell Classic Man Sour

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

1 part honey syrup

1 part lemon juice

Method: Serve in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Sunny Sunrise from Sunny Vodka

Ingredients:

2 oz Sunny Vodka

4 oz orange juice

¾ oz grenadine syrup

Method: First, stir together the Sunny Vodka and orange juice with ice in a glass. Pour in the grenadine and let it settle to the bottom.

Campante Spritz from Mezcal Campante

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Campante

1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)

1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

0.30 oz agave syrup

3 oz club soda

Method: Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.

True 52 from Eric LeGrand Bourbon

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Eric LeGrand Bourbon

.5 oz. Campari

.25 oz. Ginger Liqueur

.5 oz. Honey Syrup

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Black Tea

Method: Combine in glass and top with Ginger Beer.