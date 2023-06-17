While you’re spending Father’s Day celebrating Dad we’ve put together a tasty cocktail menu that’s easy to follow and everyone will love.
Father’s Day weekend is upon us and while the food is being cooked you’ve got to have the cocktails following. We’ve got you covered with several options for your cocktail menu. If Dad drinks his liquor straight we also have a few options in mind.
BOSSIP’s Delicious 2023 Father’s Day Cocktail Guide
V.S.O.P Bramble Cocktail
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
4 Blackberries or any other berry will work
0.5 oz Simple syrup
1 Dash of Cassis, Chambord™ or another berry liqueur
Method: Hot Method: Add non-alcoholic ingredients to a pot and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and pour into heatproof glasses. Add all alcohol. Garnish with an orange twist.
Hennessy Sour Orange Cocktail
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy V.S
1.5 oz Orange Juice
1.5 oz Sour Mix
1 Orange wedge
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake briefly. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an Orange wedge.
Banana Peel Old Fashioned
By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/4 part rich Banana simple
3 dashes of black walnut bitters
Method: Stir, pour over ice, and add a banana for garnish.
Salted Honey Old Fashioned
By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/2 part ginger pineapple syrup
3 dashed tiki bitters
Ingredients:
2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/2 part honey syrup
3 dashes angostura bitters
1 strip orange peel
Method: Combine ice and ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.
Mercer + Prince’s Pineapple Smash
Ingredients:
2 oz. MERCER + PRINCE
.5 oz. Cane or Demerara Syrup
.5 oz Fresh lime juice
3-4 chunks of pineapple
Method: Add ingredients into a double old-fashioned rocks glass, and gently muddle together. Fill the glass with pebble/crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint.
The Mercer + Prince Sidecar
Ingredients:
2oz Mercer + Prince
1oz Premium Orange Liqueur
.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Sugar Rimmed Glass
Method: Rub the rim of a chilled coupe glass with a lemon and dip it into sugar. Add liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake to combine/chill. Strain into newly rimmed glass and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.
Seedlip Grove Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42
Top with Club Soda
Method: Build in a wine glass over ice. Garnish: Orange Ribbon or Ginger Slice.
Gran Coramino’s “The Beloved”
Ingredients:
2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
0.5oz Lemon Juice
0.5oz Agave
5 Concord Grapes
2 Cucumber Slices
Coupe Glass
Method: In a cocktail shaker, add concord grapes and cucumber, then muddle. Add Gran Coramino Cristalino, lemon juice, and agave syrup. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice, concord grapes, and mint sprig.
Fiero Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patron Silver
.75 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz simple syrup (1:1)
Method: Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, and salt rim optional.
D’USSÉ Guarapo
Ingredients:
2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3 Parts Guarapo (Fresh-Pressed Sugarcane Juice)
1 Sugar Cube
4 Dashes Caribbean Bitter
Method: Add sugar cube and bitters into a mixing glass and muddle. Add D’USSÉ, guarapo and ice. Stir until cold. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
GREY GOOSE Black Russian
Ingredients:
50 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka
25 ml Premium Coffee Liqueur
Method: Build ingredients in a rocks glass. Add cubed ice and stir.
Hendrick’s Yuzu Unusual
*Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
½ parts Aperol
Top with Yuzu Soda
1 tiny pinch of sea salt
Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with cucumber & lime wheels and serve.
The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
Aperol
Cinzano Prosecco
Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
DON JULIO ROSEMARY CRANBERRY MARGARITA
Ingredients:
1.5oz Don Julio Blanco
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5oz Cranberry Juice
0.5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup
Method: Combine Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.
Iago’s Escape
1.5oz Rye & Rumba
.75oz Campari
1.5oz pineapple juice
.5oz lime juice
.5oz demerara syrup
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a rocks glass and fill with fresh ice. Garnish with the pineapple wedge and cherry.
Aberfeldy Honey, I’m Home
Ingredients:
2 oz Aberfeldy 12
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz honey syrup*
6-8 herb leaves
(basil, mint, tarragon etc)
Garnish: 4-6 soft herb leaves (basil, mint, tarragon)
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice cubes. Shake vigorously and strain using a fine mesh strainer into the honey bear glass filled with ice. Garnish with 4-6 fresh herb of choice.
Teeling Ginger Gentleman
Ingredients:
1½ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
1 part Ginger Ale
½ part Simple Syrup
½ part Lemon Juice
8-10 Mint Leaves
Method: Build in a Collins glass filled with crushed ice. Add all ingredients and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves.
Between the Sheets
Ingredients:
1 oz Bumbu Original
1 oz Villon
1 oz Triple Sec
.25 oz Lemon Juice
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Flame an orange peel at the top of the drink and discard before serving.
DELEÓN AÑEJO NEGRONI
Ingredients:
1 oz- DeLeón Ańejo Tequila
1 oz- Campari
1 oz- Sweet Vermouth
1 orange
Method: Add the DeLeón Ańejo Tequila, Campari and sweet vermouth to a mixing glass filled with ice, and stir until well-chilled.
Redbreast Flying Peach Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Redbreast 12
1.5 parts creme de peach
2 dashes of simple syrup
1 dash of Peychaud bitters
2 dashes of orange bitters
Method: Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Fill the rocks glass with fresh cubed ice, and strain it into a rocks glass. Garnish with orange zest.
Martell Classic Man Sour
Ingredients:
2 parts Martell Blue Swift
1 part honey syrup
1 part lemon juice
Method: Serve in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Sunny Sunrise from Sunny Vodka
Ingredients:
2 oz Sunny Vodka
4 oz orange juice
¾ oz grenadine syrup
Method: First, stir together the Sunny Vodka and orange juice with ice in a glass. Pour in the grenadine and let it settle to the bottom.
Campante Spritz from Mezcal Campante
Ingredients:
1 oz Mezcal Campante
1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)
1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice
0.30 oz agave syrup
3 oz club soda
Method: Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.
True 52 from Eric LeGrand Bourbon
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Eric LeGrand Bourbon
.5 oz. Campari
.25 oz. Ginger Liqueur
.5 oz. Honey Syrup
.5 oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Black Tea
Method: Combine in glass and top with Ginger Beer.
