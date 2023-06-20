Bossip Video

As it turns out, the general public wasn’t alone in thinking that Tory Lanez placing the blame on Kelsey Harris for shooting Megan Thee Stallion was a bad idea. “I don’t find it to be a viable strategy,” said Lanez’s first lawyer.

According to unsealed emails obtained and reviewed by Meghann Cuniff, the rapper’s first lawyer instructed him against blaming Kelsey Harris in the July 2020 shooting. This comes just a few months after Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, facing 24 years behind bars.

The emails between the rapper and his former lawyer, Shawn Holley, were reportedly unsealed after Lanez’s new lawyers persuaded him to waive his attorney-client privilege. According to the emails, Holley rejected the 30-year-old’s idea to persuade jurors that Harris fired the gun that ultimately struck Megan in the feet outside a party in Hollywood Hills.