The biggest (benevolent) bawse recently donated over $30K to help keep a Fayette County, Georgia clinic stay open.

Earlier this month Rick Ross hosted his annual car show at his mansion better known as “The Promise Land” where he hosted car lovers from all over the United States. The event went off without a hitch despite initial pushback from city officials and was praised by authorities for running so smoothly.

Now according to WSB-TV, Ross is taking some of the profits from the show and putting them to good use in the community.

The outlet reports that Rozay donated just over $30K to help keep the city’s Fayette C.A.R.E clinic open. The clinic which was on the verge of closing due to lack of funding allows people to see a doctor, receive preventative care, and get needed medications.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare,” Ross said.

This particular clinic is super important in the community because it’s one of the only options for those without insurance or resources.

“The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200% below the poverty level. The national poverty level,” said Geneva Weaver, Executive Director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic to WSB.

Hopefully, this can continue to help those in need for the foreseeable future.