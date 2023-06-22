Bossip Video

XXL unleashed its annual Freshman Class Cover and noticeably absent was Ice Spice who had to turn down the cover due to her hectic schedule.

The time is upon us when the historic public has released its Freshman Class for the judgment of the internet. It’s either the day you realize your music taste is up to date or the day you realize you’re way out of touch.

This year’s class includes Finesse 2tymes, Lola Brook, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, Sleazyworld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, and TiaCorine. DC The Don is the winner of the coveted 10th spot.

One person fans instantly noticed was missing was perhaps the hottest new artist from NYC, Ice Spice.

According to TMZ, Ice Spice was missing for a good reason but not forgotten when it comes to the cover. Reportedly the princess of NYC’s schedule was so booked up she just couldn’t find time and had to decline.

The cover seems like a quick thing but you have to dedicate days to the full process. Lately, Ice Spice has had collaborations with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and sever other covers as well.

In the future, we can assume Ice Spice and XXL will work together on something special.