The look on his face makes us want to reach through the screen and slap him.

The man you are looking at is named Daniel Triplett. He is a former city councilman in Guthrie, Oklahoma. On September 20, 2021, he fired his Black co-worker, Brent Mack, and allegedly dropped him off at a local laundromat. However, according to Blavity, what really happened is that Triplett shot Mack in the back and buried his body underneath a septic tank that he has installed in a nearby neighborhood. This week, Triplett was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to an extra seven years for the desecration of a corpse.

When checking out the tall tale that Triplett had told investigators, they found that Triplett’s truck was indeed at the laundromat on the day in question but there was no video evidence that he dropped off Mack as he had told them. Further investigation revealed that Mack had installed the aforementioned septic tank on that very same day. Mack’s body was found buried underneath the machine after police got a warrant to dig up the area.

During the trial, Triplett plead not guilty and claimed that Mack attacked him, “I’m not guilty of murder. I’m guilty of self-defense. And I’m guilty of burying the body.” If somehow you are not already raging with anger, this next quote should get you to your cruising altitude.

Triplett told prosecutors he did not want to tell investigators because it would have hurt his reputation, he was embarrassed. He said, “I freaked out” and “It was my bad.”

Go straight to Hell. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.