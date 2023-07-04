Bossip Video

Start Loving Black People Holds First Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Panel

Start Loving Black People is a Black-owned streetwear brand that focuses on elevating and amplifying Black culture. The founder, Charles Bourgeois, says “When we Start Loving Black People we can acknowledge Black allies, Black culture & Black people, through a platform that generates awareness and inspires conversation.”

This month the brand hosted its first annual Juneteenth celebration which included a panel discussion loaded with industry leaders and needle pushers.

The vibes were strong and blackity Black as guests and speakers mingled and danced to the smooth sounds of culture classics, spun by Dj Supreme.

Entrepreneurs, activists, and entertainers sat on a panel in a downtown ATL venue with an audience of over 500 guests and held a conversation about supporting Black people and uplifting the community as a whole.

Speaking on the panel was WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry, Civil Rights and Trial Attorney Justin Miller, ESQ., Angela Watts, CEO & Producer of Atlanta Fashion Week, Brandon Butler, Founder of Butter ATL, Cam Kirk of Cam Kirk Studios, and 105.3’s own DJ Loui Vee.

The panel was moderated by Krystal “KG” Garner, the 2020 winner of BET’s The Grand Hustle.

The event was organized by Dona Mathews who shared her hopes for the Juneteenth celebration.

“Intentionality. I wanted to cultivate community…each individual can connect with another and create opportunities where, I think, if we can interact as Black people with love and intention, then we can have a great outcome. That’s the action. Love.”

For more information about Start Loving Black People or to cop some SLBP gear, visit their site here!