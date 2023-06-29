Bossip Video

Congrats are in order for Naomi Campbell as she embarks on another motherhood journey! The 53-year-old supermodel is currently trending after revealing that she welcomed baby no.2 via a message stating that it’s “never too late” to have a child.

Campbell made the reveal on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo where she holds the infant in her arms as her 2-year-old baby girl reaches over and holds the infant’s hand.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙,” she wrote, adding, “It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾.”

This is the model’s second child.

In May 2021 Campbell revealed that she welcomed her daughter whose name and face have yet to be revealed.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned a photo of her hand cradling tiny pair of baby feet. “There is no greater love,” she added.

In February 2022 Campbell and her baby girl covered British Vogue and the icon declined to share exact details about her daughter’s arrival.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” said Campbell who noted that she’s saving the rest of the details for her book.





She did share however that very few people knew she was planning parenthood.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she admitted to British Vogue. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Congratulations to Naomi Campbell!