The latest musician to showcase their talents on NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk Concert series is none other than Juvenile.

The “Back That Azz Up” rapper was a guest on the series in honor of Black Music Month, which NPR has celebrated with performances from Tank, Amaarae, Brandee Younger, and now Juvenile.

“NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts,” a blurb from NPR’s website reads. “Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we’ve never seen before, and of the Tiny Desk’s unique way of showcasing that talent.”

As highlighted by NPR, Juvenile’s road to the Tiny Desk wasn’t exactly conventional, initially turning down the request to a fan who asked him about appearing on the series on Twitter.

“Wtf is a tiny desk and no,” he responded with multiple laughing emojis.

He came around pretty quickly, letting fans know that he would consider doing the show if his tweet got 10,000 retweets.

“Ok ok All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer,” he tweeted.

The tweet did, in fact, get over 10,000 retweets, and a couple months later, Juvenile made his highly-anticipated Tiny Desk appearance.





Check out the full setlist from the performance down below: