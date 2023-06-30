The latest musician to showcase their talents on NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk Concert series is none other than Juvenile.
The “Back That Azz Up” rapper was a guest on the series in honor of Black Music Month, which NPR has celebrated with performances from Tank, Amaarae, Brandee Younger, and now Juvenile.
“NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts,” a blurb from NPR’s website reads. “Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we’ve never seen before, and of the Tiny Desk’s unique way of showcasing that talent.”
As highlighted by NPR, Juvenile’s road to the Tiny Desk wasn’t exactly conventional, initially turning down the request to a fan who asked him about appearing on the series on Twitter.
“Wtf is a tiny desk and no,” he responded with multiple laughing emojis.
He came around pretty quickly, letting fans know that he would consider doing the show if his tweet got 10,000 retweets.
“Ok ok All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer,” he tweeted.
The tweet did, in fact, get over 10,000 retweets, and a couple months later, Juvenile made his highly-anticipated Tiny Desk appearance.
Check out the full setlist from the performance down below:
- “Intro (feat. Mannie Fresh)”
- “400 Degreez (feat. Mannie Fresh)”
- “Bling Bling (feat. Mannie Fresh)”
- “Ha”
- “Set It Off”
- “Slow Motion”
- “Rodeo (feat. The Amours)”
- “I Need A Hot Girl (feat. Mannie Fresh)”
- “Project Bitch (feat. Mannie Fresh)”
- “Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh)”
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2023 BET Awards
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Sheer Star Power: Whose Baaawdy Baring BET Awards Look Is Your Fave?
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.