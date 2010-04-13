John Tesh Admits To Harpo Swirlmance

Opry is keeping it zipped on that new Kitty Kelley tell-all, but it looks like the book got at least one fact straight: Oprah did get her swirl on with fellow TV host John Tesh back in the day. Pop the hood.

Former ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT Co-Host John Tesh tells ET exclusively,”Oprah and I were cub reporters in Nashville nearly 40 years ago and we dated for a short time. We even talked about it during one of my appearances on her show. We remain friends to this day.” Oprah’s spokeswoman has refused to comment on her behalf.

Doesn’t sound like all these “explosive secrets” are so explosive or secret since he recalls talking about it on Oprah’s show.

Source