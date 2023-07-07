Bossip Video

WeTV premieres their all-new docuseries Breaking The Ice tonight and we’ve got a sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Breaking The Ice follows the first wholly diverse competitive synchronized ice skating team of middle and high school girls, led by US Figure Skating Champion Rory Flack, as they face rigorous training on and off the ice, managing team dynamics, outspoken parents and skating rivals. Will the team navigate the inherent danger of the ice and avoid injury? On their way to Nationals, Team DMV is defying the odds, breaking barriers and ultimately, Breaking The Ice!

In the exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s premiere episode of Breaking The Ice, Rory gets emotional when she opens up about being the only Black skater growing up. The clip also features a moment between Rory and Peggy, one of her skaters, when Peggy leaves the ice without communicating.

Check nout the clip below:

Play

In the premiere episode airing tonight, Thursday, July 6 at 9pm ET/8pm CT, Coach Flack assembles a groundbreaking, wholly diverse competitive synchronized ice skating team. Saniah’s injury on the ice shocks the team, but Team DMV is up for a challenge with their first performance in Boston.

Tune in to the premiere episode of Breaking The Ice at 9pm EST on WeTV!