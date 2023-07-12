Bossip Video

This is probably going to piss off a lot of people but it just might be time.

Lake Lanier has claimed the lives of countless people over the years and at least one Atlanta-area resident is ready for that trend to end. Tameka Foster, the ex-wife of Usher Raymond, has started a petition to have the dangerous-yet-still-wildly-popular lake drained and restored according to Blavity.

Foster lost her 11-year-old son Kile Glover to the lake back in July 2012 and she recently took to Instagram to announce her efforts to shut down the water hole and potentially save lives.

As many of you may be aware, Lake Lanier is build on top of a formerly thriving Black town called Oscarville that was founded back in the 1800s. The town was beautiful place for Black families and professionals until 1912 when a white girl named Mae Crow was found dead in the woods after allegedly being sexually assaulted.

Sufficed to say, white folks tore the place apart and ultimately, Oscarville succumbed to the attacks of night riders. This land is where Lake Lanier was born, on the graves of dead Black people.

To that end, Tameka Foster wants a whole rejuvenation of the land so that it can be safe and respectful to Black history.

This incident, among others, underscores the urgent need for proper zoning, safety, and complete overhaul measures within the lake. The lake’s construction over a city has resulted in altered current patterns that pose significant dangers to those enjoying water-based activities. The unique circumstances created by the lake’s location require a proactive approach to enhance safety measures and prevent accidents. By acknowledging and addressing these risks, we can foster an environment that prioritizes the well-being of all individuals. It has been reported as the most polluted lake in Georgia and ranked as one of the 10 most polluted lakes in the United States.

If you would like to put your name on the dotted line to restore this wretched place to glory, you can click HERE to sign the petition.