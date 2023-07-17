On Friday, Jay-Z and his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Shawn Carter Foundation. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, DJ Khaled, Tinashe, Angie Martinez, and more attended the glamourous gala that raised $20 million in scholarships.

Billboard reports the fundraiser drew the biggest names in music, entertainment, sports, business, TV, and film. The guest list also included Miguel, Lil Uzi Vert, Robert Kraft, Angela Simmons, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Dez Bryant, Corey Gamble, Tamika Mallory, BET’s CEO Scott Mills, Corey Gamble, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, music mogul Steve Rifkind, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In addition to the silent auction, the God Did rapper’s fellow billionaires tipped the scales with multimillion-dollar contributions. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made a $10 million legacy donation. Jack Dorsey’s annual donation was $2 million.

All proceeds go towards increasing access to postsecondary education, travel, and enlightenment for underprivileged students. Since Jay-Z and Gloria founded the organization in 2003, it has funded scholarships, study abroad, and tours of HBCUs and other universities.

Tonight, we join friends, family, and supporters to honor the 20th Anniversary of The Shawn Carter Foundation at our celebratory gala. Access to exclusive experiences & events will be made available with a silent auction, now live on @charitybuzz: Visit https://t.co/cwJ04Zlx6y pic.twitter.com/viuqna3xtP — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) July 14, 2023

The multitalented Regina Hall was the host with the most for the night at New York City’s Pier 60.

Babyface rocked the crowd with several of his timeless hits.

