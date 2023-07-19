Bossip Video

We’ve reached the part of the movie where people begin to cynically question the story that they are being told, and Carlee Russell‘s mother is having none of it.

As BOSSIP previously reported , Russell is back with her family after being missing for 48 hours. The details of her story are frightening, to say the least, but that hasn’t stopped people from taking to social media to either question her story or outright call her a liar. Hell, some folks have even gone as far as drawing a straight line to Jussie Smollett when talking about this case. Not for nothing, the latest press release from the Hoover Police Department didn’t help to quell the rumors and online innuendos.

In it, investigators note that the Alabama woman bought snacks at a local Target that were “not located in the vehicle or with her cell phone and wig at the scene of her disappearance,” a police statement read.

The statement also noted that they have not found any evidence of a toddler walking along I-459, as Russell stated on the night of her disappearance.

“Nor did we receive any additional calls about a toddler walking down the interstate, despite numerous vehicles passing through that area as depicted by the traffic,” authorities added.

Hopefully, investigators will be able to speak to Carlee in more detail soon and she can provide them with important information regarding her kidnapping, the child she allegedly saw on the road, and who might have a reason to do her harm. Until then, Carlee’s mother Talitha Robinson-Russell has wasted no time coming to her daughter’s defense and g-checking those who would bring her integrity into question. According to ABC 3340, Robinson-Russell released a statement and didn’t bite even a small piece of her tongue.

In particular, Robinson-Russell shut down a rumor that her daughter was located at a Red Roof Inn and she admonished detractors for spreading false narratives.

“Please understand our mental state and the anguish we have just experienced and that Carlee is still dealing with and understand that no matter how many demands or false narratives that are produced we will not be bullied into doing anything that will compromise our daughter’s mental well being or the investigation,” wrote the mom.

“Also, we will not entertain the negative social media comments with a response so you find someone to do it. God has been too good to us and brought our daughter safely home and we will not participate in allowing this moment to be tainted.”

Here is that statement in full:

On behalf of Carlee Russell and her family we first want to sincerely acknowledge and thank everyone for all your prayers, reward contributions through CrimeStoppers, and all the numerous acts of kindness shown to us. We asked God to perform and He did. We understand and appreciate the sincere concern, however, we would like the public to understand a few things. First and foremost, Carlee’s physical and mental well being is our immediate concern. This has been a traumatic experience for Carlee and secondly for our family.

Secondly, this is an outstanding investigation and we have fully cooperated with authorities from the onset and will continue to so.

Carlee has given detectives her statement and hopefully they are pursuing her abductor. It will be up to law enforcement to determine what information they want to release and when they want to release this information as to not compromise the investigation.

Further, we understand there are some questions about the reward donations through CrimeStoppers. It is my understanding from information I received when the reward was set up that any donations received that were not used for the reward would be returned to each donor.

Lastly, when we initially asked for the help of the public in searching and praying for Carlee’s safe return we asked for sincere prayers not prayers or support that came with strings or entitlement.

We have not created nor authorized any Gofundme accounts nor solicited money from anyone.

Please understand our mental state and the anguish we have just experienced and that Carlee is still dealing with and understand that no matter how many demands or false narratives that are produced we, will not be bullied into doing anything that will compromise our daughters mental well-being or the investigation.

Also, we will not entertain the negative social media comments with a response so you find someone to do it. God has been too good to us and brought our daughter safely home, and we will not participate in allowing this moment to be tainted.

There is one terrible and heartless hoax we want to address out of several. I received a text at some point from someone claiming to be Carlee and that she was at the Red Roof Inn. However, when my family went there and knocked on doors and looked for her and there was no indication Carlee was there nor that she had ever been there. Any further questions or comments about the case will need to be directed to Hoover Police or the ABI.

There is a press conference set to be held today at 2:30 p.m. CST, where police will address the public and hopefully take questions from the media. There is no doubt that there will be a great many eyes and ears tuned in to hear what authorities have to say, ours certainly will.