It’s been four years since Kim Kardashian co-founded Skims, and now, the apparel company is worth $4 billion.

According to reports from The New York Times, Skims recently raised $270 million in a new funding round that values the company at $4 billion. That valuation is up from the $3.2 billion valuation investors gave the company just last year.

Ms. Kardashian and her business partner, Jens Grede, have turned Skims into the next big apparel brand, which is exactly what they set out to do.

“It has grown quickly and we’re so proud of that,” Kardashian said in an interview. “We’ve had a really good flow of product launches.”

The company first began as a seller of shapewear to help customers feel more comfortable while wearing body-hugging clothing, but it has since become so much more. Over the course of the past few years, Skims has expanded into an array of clothing categories, including loungewear and swimwear, with plans to branch out into men’s clothing this fall.