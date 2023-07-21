Bossip Video

YNG Cheese, the eldest son of Gillie Da King, died in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

NBC10 reports the shooting took place in the Olney neighborhood around 8:24 p.m. First responders rushed three victims to the hospital and an unidentified 28-year-old and 31-year-old reportedly survived their injuries.

A source identified YNG Cheese as the 25-year-old who was pronounced dead from a gunshot to the back at 8:39 p.m.

Gillie’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Wallo267 confirmed the tragic news in a memorial post on Instagram.

“Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!” he wrote on Thursday night with a stream of broken-hearted emojis.

Celebrities like Ebro, 21 Savage, Bobby Shmurda, and more replied to the shocking news with their condolences.

The post featured a carousel of photos and a video of Cheese, including a precious picture with his young son.

“Don’t need nobody if I got you.. just me and baby chedda,” YNG Cheese wrote on an Instagram post with the young boy in April.

YNG Cheese Continued Gillie Da King’s Legacy As A Rapper On The Rise

YNG Cheese followed in his famous father’s footsteps as a rapper. In 2019, he released the album Born A Star. Most recently, he continued the family affair with his younger brother Mac, whose stage name is TR3Y SEVEN7.

The brothers teamed up as the rap duo Macc & Cheese, and in 2021 dropped and album of the same name. They continued to collaborate with songs like “Who That Man?” in 2023.

The investigation into the shooting has only just begun. Police recovered 10 shell casings from where one of the victims fled to a nearby home. An SUV abandoned at Mascher and Nedrow Streets with the engine still running is also part of the investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Philadelphia police recovered no weapons from the scene and have not yet made any arrests.

Just a few weeks ago, Gillie Da King took to social media to vent about the violence in his hometown of Philly. He lamented that there was no limit to who suffered the deadly consequences of senseless beef and retaliations.

“Since when is n*ggas’ grandmas and kids on the menu, man?” he asked after another shooting. “You mean to tell me you’re willing to go to jail, sit in jail for 1,000 years for shooting n*ggas that you didn’t even mean to shoot? And the sh*t ain’t even about no money. “Come on, man. We gotta get back to the old Philly,” he said about getting rather than beefing about social media.

Our condolences go out to YNG Cheese’s family and loved ones after this tragedy.