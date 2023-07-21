Bossip Video

Russell Wilson is taking the high road, but he’s still throwing a little shade while he does so.

Last week, Future revived his longtime feud with the Denver Broncos quarterback by dissing him in his verse on Quavo’s new song, “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

In his verse, the Atlanta rapper says, “I got it out the field, f**k Russell,” not leaving much up for interpretation in what’s obviously a clear shot at Wilson. Future has openly hated the footballer since 2015, when Wilson first began dating his now-wife Ciara after she broke up with Future in 2014.

Play

Still, despite Future’s many shots, Wilson has always resisted the temptation to strike back, choosing not to respond to the rapper–at least, not directly. This strategy continues with his latest social media post, which many fans are convinced was a subtle clapback at the rapper’s most recent diss.

Wilson posted a photo of himself and his stepson, Future, captioning the sweet post: “Best part of the day #DadLife.”

While posting a photo with Future’s biological son–who the rapper has allegedly not been much of a father to–is enough of a clapback on its own, there are levels to Wilson’s petty response. The picture of the pair is on the football field, which seems to be a direct reference to the rapper saying he “got it out the field.”

In the world of classy, concise comebacks, it really doesn’t get any better than this.