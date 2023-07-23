Bossip Video

It’s time to talk about the massive whiny white conservative meltdown that has been happening over the past few days all because Country Music Television removed MAGA-fied country singer Jason Aldean’s happy-go-lynching “Try That in a Small Town” video from its platform.

For those who are unfamiliar with the controversy, the song and video have been criticized as low-key racist because that’s pretty much what will happen when a white man sings the lyrics, “Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / That shit may fly in the city / Good luck trying that in a small town” over what appears to be anti-police violence protest-turned riot footage.

Oh, and it probably doesn’t help that the whole thing was filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where in 1927, a white lynch mob dragged 18-year-old Black man Henry Choate through the streets behind a car before hanging him from the courthouse window.

Oh, and it probably also doesn’t help that Aldean has worn blackface on camera before.

Aldean has since defended his work and denied that all the pro-extrajudicial execution lyrics over Black Lives Matter-related protest footage indicated any racial animous.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” wrote Aldean on Tuesday on social media. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.” […] “Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”

Yeah, okay.

Unfortunately for him, several TikTokers have released receipts noting that Aldean probably knows exactly what he’s doing and is feigning ignorance.

Anyway, whiny righties are still very upset at CMT for pulling the video, and now they’re calling for a boycott of the popular country music platform. (and, yes, white conservatives calling for a boycott of Country Music TV is hilarious. It’s basically the only musical genre they have left. First NASCAR bans the Confederate flag and now this. If Cracker Barrel starts hanging up BLM banners it’s all over for the MAGA world.)

Here’s Donald Trump Jr. whining about the video being canceled as if his father didn’t literally try to cancel Democracy because not enough people wanted him to continue getting his rust-orange butt shavings all over the Oval Office furniture for a second term.

All and all, white people on Twitter appear to be almost as angry about CMT’s decision to pull the video as they were when Beyoncéperformed “Daddy’s Lessons” at the Country Music Awards. They’re almost as pissed off as racists were when there were a lot of Black artists at the CMAs last year. They’re almost as upset as country music star Morgan Wallen was when he was shown on video calling his Black neighbors the n-word. (I’m not saying country music has a culture of racism, I’m just saying it without saying it much like Aldean was saying, “F—k BLM” without saying it.)

But out of this entire ocean of white tears, no one is matching the caucasity of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made a recent appearance on Fox & Friends to whine about “cancel culture” as if his answer to all things Black history, social justice or LGBTQ-related isn’t:

“BAN IT!!! BAN IT TO HELL!!! BAN IT TO WOKE OBLIVION!!! GET BEHIND ME, CRITICAL RACE SATAN!!! YOU SHALL NOT PASS!!!!!”

“We need to restore sanity to this country,” DeSantis said. “I mean, what is going on that that would be something that would be censored? Give me a break. We’re off the rocker here in the United States with a lot of this stuff, with cancel culture, with big tech censorship, with a lot of stuff that the federal government’s doing, policing so-called misinformation. We need to get back on kilter and start having a free society again and embracing truth. So I think it’s part and parcel of a lot of the nonsense we’ve seen over the last many years.”

Yes, Ron DeSantis is anti-censorship and anti-cancel culture—unless you count the censorship and/or cancelations of Black studies, queer studies, feminist studies, social justice studies, “woke” math books, Black history, Black voters, Black voter districts, felon voters, Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem, diversity, equity, inclusion, and generally anything that causes white people the least bit of “discomfort.”

No, I’m sure DeSantis is 100% against “policing so-called misinformation” in all circumstances. I mean, his state just approved teaching that enslaved people benefitted from slavery and taking an “all lives matter” approach to teaching about anti-Black race massacres, but this is definitely the guy who is all about “embracing the truth.”

They’re all so ridiculous!