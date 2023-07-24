As if Twitter hasn’t had enough changes, Elon Musk is announcing that he’s changing the name of the social media platform to X.
In October 2022 after months of negotiations, Elon Musk was forced to stick to his word and purchase Twitter, the social media platform near and dear to many hearts. Since then the changes he’s made have been frequent including one where Musk rebranded the coveted blue check system into a paid subscription model. Now anyone can have a blue check by their name for less than the price of a pizza. Just last month, he announced those who won’t pay for a Blue subscription would be limited in tweets, DMs, and retweets and now a new change is afoot.
According to TMZ, Elon has the biggest change of all rolling out soon and will reportedly retire its signature bird logo and name for good. The platform will now be named X. What that stands for has yet to be revealed, but it looks like Musk is totally serious about the rename.
The change will be coming soon despite uproar from loyal Twitter users. Although people are none too please about the rebrand, they’re still cracking jokes about the X name debacle.
