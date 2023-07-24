Bossip Video

Doja Cat is once again beefing with her own fans, this time, over a nickname for their fanbase that she isn’t on board with.

Over the weekend, Doja decided to go on the defense against die-hard fans of hers who’ve called themselves “Kittenz.”

While this decision amongst internet strangers who share a common interest seems harmless to most of us, Doja Cat wasn’t happy with that conclusion, starting a back and-forth with her fans over the name.

“My fans don’t get to name themselves s**t,” the “Get Into It” singer wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets this weekend. She continued: “If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f***ing ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

One fan questioned the rapper’s over-the-top response, tweeting, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans” noting that the artist did so in 2011.

Doja replied by trying to justify her remarks to the fan, explaining that she made the name when she was “an alcoholic teen.”

The rapper didn’t stop there, responding to a respectful supporter wondering what they should change their name to by telling them instead to delete their account entirely.

“What should i change my name to since you don’t like the term kitten,” one fan asked on Twitter. “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late,” Doja replied.

To make matters worse, the artist went on to tell her fans that she doesn’t love them, showing absolutely no mercy.

“I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans,” one supporter wrote. Doja quickly replied: “I don’t thought cuz I don’t even know y’all.”

When another fan replied and explained that they still had love for her, regardless of not knowing her, emphasizing that she wouldn’t have a career without her fans, Doja still showed no signs of remorse.

“Nobody forced you,” the singer began. “Idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b***h you sound like a crazy person.”

Doja Cat is set to go on tour later this year, so we’ll have to wait and see if her turbulent relationship with her fans affects ticket sales.