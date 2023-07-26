Bossip Video

We can only wonder what the Ice Cube of the 1980s would think of the Ice Cube of the 2020s?

O’Shea Jackson Sr., the rebellious Black man who used to scare the s#!t out of obtuse white people for his unhinged truth-telling has now become bedfellows with one of the most high-profile avatars for the aforementioned Anglo-Saxons.

Not that he actually cares, but Cube is currently being taken to pound town on social media with no Vaseline. The indignant outrage was sparked by a new episode of fired Fox News neocon Tucker Carlson’s show Stay In Your Lane where the NWA rapper took the host on an urban safari and fellowshipped over anti-vaxx rhetoric.

NWA Ice Cube probably would have been preaching about how f***ed it is that rich white folks got access to COVID vaccine before less wealthy, more vulnerable Black and brown communities. Guess his tax bracket no longer suits that kind of politics. The type of white folks who would have been terrified of him 40 years ago are now his most ignorant and ardent supporters…

This is far from Cube’s first rodeo at the public discontent ranch but it still serves as another instance of Cube seemingly abandoning his former persona.

As Nas once quipped, a thug changes, and love changes, and best friends become strangers. Word up.