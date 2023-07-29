Bossip Video

It’s the end of summer so that means the electronics market is getting overhauled before the holiday season. With that in mind, Samsung has announced its new Galaxy product lineup.

This week during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the brand unveiled the latest in its mobile lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch6, and Galaxy Watch6 Classic all made their debut. On top of that, even the tablets underwent a refresh with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9.

Additionally, the updates to the foldable lineup include a new hinge design which makes the phone close completely flat. All the devices also feature their own unique upgrades as well.

Galaxy Z Flip5 (starting at $999.99) Upgraded Camera Features: The dual wide and ultra-wide lenses create more diverse angles helping users capture their perfect shot while using the Flex mode & Flex Cam features. And with hands-free photo-taking capabilities, the selfie options are endless! The Perfect Fit: Designed with a slimmer fit than the Galaxy Z Flip4, the Galaxy Z Flip5 still offers a pocket-sized yet, versatile design with a bigger cover screen allowing for improved photo preview options and more customization with custom color and widgets. Storage Options and Colors: Starting at $999.99 with storage capacity options of 256GB and 512GB the Galaxy Z Flip5 Ultra is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender.

Galaxy Z Fold5 Powerful Design: Samsung has built the thinnest and lightest Z Fold ever with the all-new Flex Hinge, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum. The multi-screen design allows for improved multitasking, with the option for a floating window page when extra focus is needed. Faster Performance: Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the Z Fold5 is snappier, smoother and creates a no-lag experience for its users. This, paired with new cooling systems, gamers and creatives alike can take their work and passions to the next level without overwhelming the device. Storage Options and Colors: Starting at $1,799.99 with storage capacity option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream.

Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic Health Assistant: Improve sleep and wellness goals with features like Sleeping Coach, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, that offer meaningful metrics to assist users in achieving their health and lifestyle goals. Dynamic Camera Designs: Samsung provides the best of both worlds with the modern Galaxy Watch6 and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic that allow users to switch from photo to video instantly. Galaxy users can zoom in and out helping to capture the moment all while conquering their health goals. Pair this device with your Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 for added camera capabilities. Storage Options and Colors: The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99 for the 40mm model in Graphite or Gold and $329.99 for the 44mm model in Graphite and Silver. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in Black or Silver, starting at $399.99 for the 43mm and $429.99 for the 47mm watch.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Vivid Display: The next era of Galaxy Tab offers a dynamic viewing experience for streaming lovers. Coming equipped with Vision Booster which detects ambient light and adjusts contrast, color and brightness, users can enjoy their favorite show no matter the environment. Rich Audio: Users can enjoy a 20% larger quad-speaker system when listening to music, playing games or taking a video call. Interactive Design: Every premium Galaxy Tab S9 device comes with the one tool tablet users love and want most: the Galaxy S Pen.

Samsung has pulled out all the stops to try and gain more market share in 2023. With the brand putting its deck of cards on the table, next up is Apple with its yearly iPhone event.

The event is rumored to take place the second week in September.