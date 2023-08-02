Bossip Video

Just as the chatter surrounding Chlöe Bailey’s rumored romance with Gunna started to disappear, she gave fans a reason to believe the two of them are back on.

On Wednesday, the “Do It” singer took to Twitter to post a video of her singing, which she shares with fans pretty frequently. This time around, though, her followers couldn’t help but notice that the song she remixed is that of her rumored boo, Gunna.

After attending an NBA game together in January 2022, many supporters assumed that Chlöe and the rapper were an item. They were also spotted holding hands following that appearance, though Bailey insisted the two of them were just friends and that love was not in the air.

The YSL rapper went on to spend a year in jail, which essentially put an end to those romance rumors. But, after being released in December 2022, it looks like Gunna might have gotten his girl back….or they’re just on good enough terms that Chlöe feels comfortable covering his song.

While Bailey shut down romance rumors multiple times, she did reveal back in October that she wrote a song for Gunna. While participating in a Twitter Spaces conversation, Chlöe shared that “For The Night,” is actually about the “Top Off” rapper.

“Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,’” she began. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f***ing streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna.”

She went on to confirm that she was single, at the time, and wrote the song about the rapper “months ago”–but now that he’s been released from jail, it seems like their romance might have been rekindled.

Play

Check out some of the fan reactions to Chlöe covering her maybe-boo’s song and possibly spinning the block down below: