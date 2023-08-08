Bossip Video

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably seen commercials for PReP — but did you know that it is something people can use when planning to conceive?

We’ve got an exclusive clip featuring Dr. Charlene A Flash from +Life’s upcoming +Talk episode dropping TODAY! The episode highlights the many ways PReP can be used to benefit pregnant women – from those living with HIV to not pass it to their children to those with partners living with HIV and prevent contraction to both the woman and the child.

Women using PReP, especially women of color, have been glossed over when discussing the medication and this +Talk aims to showcase the many ways the breakthrough medication can help multiple types of communities.

Check out the clip with Dr. Charlene A Flash below:

Wow. We knew that a lot of advances had been made with HIV research and treatment, but Dr. Flash was really informative. We learned a lot from that clip.

We love that Dr. Flash put an emphasis on the importance of knowing your partner’s current status and making regular testing a priority.

