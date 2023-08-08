Bossip Video

A famed comedian is living his truth.

Wayne Brady, 51, came out as pansexual on Monday telling PEOPLE that he is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender.

“I am pansexual,” the Let’s Make A Deal host told the publication likening it to being “Bisexual — with an open mind!” “I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary,” he added. “Being able to be attracted across the board.”

He added that he’s on a “path to self-discovery” as he films a reality show about his blended family that includes his daughter, Maile, 20, his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, 47, and his wife’s partner Jason Fordham. Also included in the bunch is Fordham and Taketa’s baby that Brady co-parents alongside the couple.

Brady explained that his ex-wife was the first person the host came out to.

“I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” Taketa told PEOPLE.

The unphased reaction was also shared by Brady’s daughter who said her response to her dad’s big news was mostly a shrug.

“I just said, ‘Okay,’” she remembered, breaking into a big, proud smile.

Elsewhere in Brady’s conversation with writer Jason Sheeler, he noted that he went to therapy for a love addiction that was borne from trauma. He also added that he has never dated a man despite being attracted to them, insteadthe comedian would just “eat a shame cake” daily over it.

“Let’s be really honest: I’ve also been attracted to certain men in my life, but I’ve always pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary as s–t. What’s the fastest way to hurt another man? I’m gonna call you out of your name,” he said. “I’m gonna call you gay. I’m gonna emasculate you. I’m gonna use the F-word. I learned that very early from the people around me, they’re like, “Oh, so those are bad things? Yeah. You, you don’t wanna be that.” So, what does it mean if I feel something? I don’t think I’m gay, but what if I feel something for another [man]… That’s still gay. I was already bullied about a bunch of other s–t. I didn’t wanna add a top hat on top of that suit.”

