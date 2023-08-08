Bossip Video

Ne-Yo is fighting back against his publicist’s attempt to apologize to the masses, insisting that he’s allowed to have whatever opinion he wants about gender identity.

The R&B singer decided to change his stance–at least, publicly–for a second time regarding his opinion on children receiving gender transition treatments.

On Sunday, Ne-Yo went viral following a conversation with Gloria Velez on VladTV, which featured him criticizing parents who allow their kids to make “life-changing decisions” through gender transitions. Even after facing pushback from fans and LGBTQ+ activists, he originally defended those comments on Instagram, but later went on to post a written apology.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” the statement on his social media read. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQIA+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

But, just a few hours later, Ne-Yo took to Instagram with a video to clarify his position “from the horse’s mouth” and “not the publicist’s computer,” implying that he had nothing to do with the apology posted to his page.

“Listen, I normally don’t give too much of a damn about what y’all think about what I do, what you have to say about what I say, whatever,” the singer began. “I normally don’t care because, like I said, opinions ain’t special. Everybody got one. However, this is something I feel very strongly on, and I need y’all to hear it from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer.” “First and foremost, I did not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls, okay? That’s my reality,” he continued. “If my opinion offended somebody, yeah, sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody.” “However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel. I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel,” Ne-Yo said.

The singer did say that he does plan to “educate” himself on these issues, also insisting that he has “no beef with the [LGBTQIA+] community” and only “answered the damn question.”