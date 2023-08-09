Bossip Video

Things aren’t looking good for Lizzo as the lawsuit against the star continues to gain traction.

The lawyers representing three of the “Special” singer’s former dancers claim they’ve been reviewing new complaints against the artist. Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight shaming in a lawsuit that was filed and made public last week.

According to reports from NBC News, Ron Zambrano said his firm–which focuses on employment law–is vetting new allegations from at least six people who said they toured with Lizzo. This list includes other dancers and some who said they worked on her Amazon Studios reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

These allegations, according to Zambrano, are of a “sexually charged environment” and allegations of failure to pay employees. The Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Trial Lawyers also said that in reviewing the claims, he determined that some are potentially actionable, but that others aren’t.

“Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he told NBC News on Tuesday.

The lawsuit–filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams–alleges conduct that another lawyer representing the plaintiffs, Neama Rahmani, described as “outrageous.” Among other things, Lizzo allegedly pressured a dancer to touch a nude performer at a strip club, called attention to the dancer’s weight during rehearsals, and fired her in front of other performers after she recorded a meeting in an effort to help manage a health condition.

In a meeting with all of the dancers earlier this year, Lizzo allegedly said it was “normal” for them to get “fired when they get fat,” Zambrano said this week.

Lizzo called the allegations against her “sensationalized stories” that were “false” and “unbelievable.”