ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous legal drama LACE is back with a second season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.
Once again LACE follows an influential lawyer, her elite clientele, and the sexy scandals that play out in the courtroom, boardroom, and bedroom as she and her firm navigate clients, cases, exclusive call-girl (and boy) services, and their personal lives.
After the explosive events of last season, the incomparable Lacey McCullough’s (Maryam Basir) world has been thrown into a downward spiral. A press release reports that this season, Lacey’s enemies are finally closing in, culminated by a large-scale FBI investigation, leaving the future of Lacey and McCullough & Associates hanging in the balance.
Lacey’s right-hand man and loyal confidante has departed the firm for good…disappearing without a trace. And, after exhausting all appeals, Lacey’s determined to get her mother out of prison. But, with the firm in flux, she will need to figure out who she can and cannot trust all whilst her personal relationship is crumbling, and she is in danger of losing custody of her daughter. Though this prolific lawyer is renowned for getting things done…by any means necessary for her rich and powerful clientele, will she be able to work her magic when it’s her own life on the line?
LACE Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from the latest episode, we see Toni and Big D discussing Lacey’s role in the family business. Toni’s out of prison and the First Lady of Holy Spirit church is reclaiming her time as the head of the family; even if her attorney daughter doesn’t like it.
“I just think it’s time that I reclaim my power, that’s it,” says Toni. “I saw her making a mess when I was on the inside, ruining everything we’ve built and I’ll be damned if I continue to allow that to happen. I love my daughter with everything in me, but sometimes that love means protecting her against herself.”
She continues,
“I did prison time for this family so Lacey nor anyone else will tell me what I won’t do. Period, pooh!”
BLOOP!
A new episode of LACE streams tomorrow on ALLBLK.
