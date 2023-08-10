Bossip Video

After Lil Tay’s Instagram account claimed she and her brother died, a rep for the minor says she’s alive, and her page was hacked.

Yesterday the Instagram page of former viral sensation Lil Tay claimed she had passed away. Additionally, news began to circulate with sources claiming her brother died as well. There were even claims from commenters that they saw the two die in a car wreck. Later one man would backtrack his comment and claim his team posted the comment. This instantly put social media on high alert something wasn’t right.

According to TMZ, Lil Tay is alive and well, but allegedly her Instagram was hacked posting the “jarring misinformation” that she passed. Her family even provided an explanation via a statement to TMZ.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.” She also says, “My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not “Claire Hope”.”

It’s revealing to know she’s ok and safe but also it’s hard for some on social media to believe she was hacked due to past stunts. Tay had been missing in action since 2018 before this incident so it was easy for people to believe it. She rose to fame by flexing a luxurious lifestyle which eventually led to her mother being fired. Then a dispute between her parents ended with her going MIA.