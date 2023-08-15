Bossip Video

Michael Oher set off the Monday new cycle by filing a court petition that accuses his “family”, The Tuohys, of swindling him out of millions of dollars via the conservatorship agreement they had him sign back when he was just barely 18 years old. BOSSIP reported that Oher was asking for both compensatory and punitive damages of an unspecified amount.

Today, according to Daily Memphian, Michael’s “father”, Sean Tuohy, is speaking out in defense of his family saying, “We’re devastated. It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

He went on:

“We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Tuohy said. “Well, Michael Lewis (the author of the book ‘The Blind Side’) gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each. “We were never offered money; we never asked for money. My money is well-documented; you can look up how much I sold my company for.”

The Tuohy PR campaign is in full swing because Sean’s son, Sean Tuohy Jr., made an appearance on Barstool Radio to adamantly deny that either he, or his family, have made the millions of dollars that Oher claims that they have.

Someone here is clearly lying and there is a whole lot of explaining to do. Under no circumstances would we put it past the Tuohy’s to have done exactly what they are accused of. That said, we have plenty of questions about why this is all coming out now and what kind of relationship Michael has had with his “adopted family” over the years.

Hopefully, the court case will provide answers to all of the questions that surround this controversy.