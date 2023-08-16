Bossip Video

In a shocking turn of events, a Texas woman was awarded $1.2 billion dollars in her revenge porn lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend.

Back in April of 2022 a Houston woman listed only as D.L. filed a harassment lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Marques Jamal Jackson for allegedly hacking his way into her personal laptop. After gaining access he allegedly began posting sexually explicit and intimate photos of her online. D.L. alleged that Jackson continued to expose her without consent and the harassment continued until she took action.

According to The New York Times, the harassment began after the couple broke up in October 2021 after a four-year relationship and Jackson allegedly published photos on Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, and pornographic websites. As if that wasn’t insane enough, he allegedly sent the explicit material to his ex-girlfriend’s friends and family and links to the Dropbox to her employer in an attempt to humiliate her.

The lawsuit also alleged that Jackson also used D.L.’s personal bank account to pay his rent, harassed her with calls and text messages from masked numbers, and told her loan officer that she had submitted a fraudulent loan application.

It also cited a March 2022 email where Jackson allegedly threatened his ex saying, “You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking,” adds The Times.

After three years D.L. had her day in court and the jury awarded her $1.2 billion in “exemplary damages.” That includes $200M for past and future anguish from the entire ordeal.

It’s unlikely she will receive the full $1.2 billion, but her lawyers hope this will deter people from revenge porn in the future.

This verdict has all but ruined her ex-boyfriend financially for the rest of his life.

Good.