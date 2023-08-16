Bossip Video

The second season of ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous legal drama LACE will have an explosive ending and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Once again LACE follows an influential lawyer, her elite clientele, and the sexy scandals that play out in the courtroom, boardroom, and bedroom as she and her firm navigate clients, cases, exclusive call-girl (and boy) services, and their personal lives.

After the explosive events of last season, the incomparable Lacey McCullough’s (Maryam Basir) world has been thrown into a downward spiral. A press release reports that this season, Lacey’s enemies are finally closing in, culminated by a large-scale FBI investigation, leaving the future of Lacey and McCullough & Associates hanging in the balance.

Lacey’s right-hand man and loyal confidante has departed the firm for good…disappearing without a trace. And, after exhausting all appeals, Lacey’s determined to get her mother out of prison. But, with the firm in flux, she will need to figure out who she can and cannot trust all whilst her personal relationship is crumbling, and she is in danger of losing custody of her daughter. Though this prolific lawyer is renowned for getting things done…by any means necessary for her rich and powerful clientele, will she be able to work her magic when it’s her own life on the line?

Play

LACE Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the season finale, we see the Power Five agreeing to let bygones be bygones. Despite their past issues, they agree that indiscretions will be wiped clean and Judge Sears will persuade FBI director Larson to drop Lacey’s case “by any and all means necessary.”

This is their last ditch effort to save the attorney/ Tony’s daughter—but will it work?

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

The season finale of LACE streams tomorrow, August 17 on ALLBLK.