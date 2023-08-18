Bossip Video

Marcus Jordan recently revealed that wedding bells are ringing he’s location hunting for nuptials to Larsa Pippen.

Despite constantly being a topic of conversation, Marcus Jordan,32, and Larsa Pippen, 49, seem undeterred by critics and they’re so serious that apparently, a wedding is in the works.





According to TMZ, the couple has big plans in the future including tying the knot. The outlet recently chatted with the couple in Los Angeles and asked about their future wedding plans. Marcus didn’t shy away from the question and revealed some pretty major news.

“We’re looking for a location,” Marcus Jordan said with a smirk on his face.

Larsa was wearing a ring on her ring finger at the time and has also been seen sporting one on Instagram.

E! News reports however that they’re not currently engaged.

In a previous interview with the publication, the two teased the possibility of making things official.

“I mean, I don’t know,” said The Real Housewives of Miami star during a joint interview with her boyfriend in June. “I’m assuming if you’re with someone for a period of time, maybe you do get married. I think so.”

Marcus agreed that marriage is “definitely on the table” for them.

“I was always so focused on, one, playing basketball as a kid and then, two, starting my business that I treat Trophy Room as my baby. And so, I just never really had that mindset,” the entrepreneur added. “But now that I’m 32 and starting to become more of an adult and on my two feet, I’m starting to entertain the idea of marriage and kids. And so, eventually, we’ll get there. We’ll have that conversation.”

If and when the wedding happens it will spark a LOT of chatter. Seeing Michael Jordan by his son’s side while he marries his teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife will surely get the trolls going.