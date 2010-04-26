Brits Will Not Always Love Whitney, Who F*cks Up On Stage Again

Poor Whitney’s tour across the pond is still a train wreck. It took her three times to belt out “I Will Always Love You” and spouted some crazy talk about her “soprano friend.” Pop the hood.

It should have been Whitney Houston’s big chance to make amends for that shambles in Birmingham.

But instead, her gig at the O2 in London only highlighted the superstar’s dramatic decline.

Hundreds of angry fans walked out of last night’s show after just 20 minutes, as Whitney performed a set littered with off-key notes.

The singer, who was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection earlier this month, later laid some of the blame on the air-conditioning inside the venue.

Loyal supporters who did stay for the gig’s entirety said she needed three attempts to get through her signature song I Will Always Love You.

Whitney apologised, telling the crowd: “She don’t want to come, my soprano friend.

“Sometimes the old girl sings, but not tonight. I want to do it, but she doesn’t want to.

“She’s getting a little… temperamental, even.”

Whitney is due to take to the stage at the O2 again tonight and on Wednesday.