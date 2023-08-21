Chrisean Rock is still smoking weed while pregnant, which comes months after Blueface defended her for doing just that.
Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Chrisean has been caught on camera smoking while carrying a child. Back in March, much earlier on in her pregnancy, she was spotted doing the same thing, which sparked a similar backlash.
“Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger,” the rapper wrote at the time.
He continued, “I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias.”
While many fans were already worried about Blueface and Chrisean’s future child, the concerns seem to grow by the day.
