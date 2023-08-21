Bossip Video

Chrisean Rock is still smoking weed while pregnant, which comes months after Blueface defended her for doing just that.

Over the weekend, folks on social media were up in arms over a recent clip from Chrisean and Blueface’s reality show, Crazy In Love. In the video, the former couple can be seen having a disagreement as a pregnant Chrisean blows clouds of smoke in the kitchen.In the clip, Blueface didn’t seem concerned about the soon-to-be-mother-of-his-child smoking while pregnant, instead expressing his worries about how much money she’s making. Fans, however, couldn’t pay attention to anything other than the smoke, expressing their concerns for the unborn child. https://youtu.be/OeaApg0T1-gAs pointed out by TMZ , the CDC strongly advises against smoking while pregnant, but her actions aren’t illegal. Because of this, there’s been a divide about the topic on social media, with some fans supporting Chrisean and insisting her doctor must have given her the go-ahead to continue smoking. Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Chrisean has been caught on camera smoking while carrying a child. Back in March, much earlier on in her pregnancy, she was spotted doing the same thing, which sparked a similar backlash.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7IJGqu1uK/?img_index=1