Bossip Video

An all-star comedy cast is featured in a podcast that shows how things can go up in smoke when working with dysfunctional friends.

Yes We Cannabis from Audible and Broadway Video, features voices from Sam Richardson, Method Man, Langston Kerman, Punkie Johnson, Richard Kind, Laci Mosley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Heidi Gardner, Tichina Arnold, Tim Meadows, Rachel Dratch and Chris Parnell.

A press release reports that the 10-episode scripted audio comedy created and written by George K. Burns and Rochée Jeffrey centers around a pharmacist George (Sam Richardson), who feels unfulfilled with his job in Florida, before quitting and moving to California with a dream to start a legal cannabis company with his friends.

The crew made up of George, Brandy (Punkie Johnson) and Marcus (Langston Kerman) is ready to aim high and stay high as they navigate L.A. while looking for dates, continue to be Black in America and go through a collective quarter-life crisis.

In a trailer for the series, we hear the group being interrogated about their Yes We Cannabis business that’s a full-service dispensary and delivery service that includes soul food edibles.

Listeners meet George, Brandy, and Marcus and it’s clear that the dysfunction between them is at an all-time high.

Listen to the trailer for Yes We Cannabis below.

Yes We Cannabis is set to debut exclusively from Audible on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Producers for the series include Olutoye Adegboro, Gabriella Mezzacappa, Eddie Michaels, and Austin Breslow for Broadway Video with executive producing from George K. Burns, Rochée Jeffrey, Britta von Schoeler for Broadway Video and Ian Stearns for Audible.