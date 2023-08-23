Bossip Video

Lizzo seems to be doing just fine amid her legal battle with three of her former backup dancers.

The singer was seen out and about on Monday as she arrived at a Hollywood recording studio.

As seen in video obtained by ET, Lizzo kept it casual on top in a white hoodie and sunglasses, which she paired with knee-high metallic boots and a matching purse. The “Rumors” performer was asked by a cameraman how she’s holding up in the wake of the allegations against her, by which she didn’t seem too bothered.

“OK. I’m good,” she quickly responded. Next, Lizzo was asked if she had a message for her fans, to which she replied: “I’m in the studio right now.”

When asked if new music is on the way, the singer nodded in agreement, giving the fans still sticking by her side something to be excited about.

This video clip marks the first time Lizzo has been seen out in public since three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit claiming against her. In the complaint, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim they faced sexual harassment when they worked for her, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

But, according to reports from Daily Mail, Lizzo‘s accusers signed up for more work with the singer just a few weeks after she allegedly sexually harassed and body-shamed them.

The trio claim the performer uncomfortably dragged them to sex shows while touring Europe in February and March. All three women say the raunchy displays left them with emotional distress, but weeks later, they had all cut new deals with the singer, according to Lizzo’s lawyer Marty Singer. An agent for Davis and Williams signed a memorandum of agreement dated April 11, while a rep for Rodriguez confirmed her commitment in an April 4 email, according to paperwork shared with

Because of this, Singer insists that the lawsuit against his client is riddled with contradictions and factual inaccuracies.