Zendaya is the latest cover star for ELLE, gracing the cover of the magazine for their September 2023 issue.

In her latest interview, the actress spoke about her increased awareness of being in the public eye, keeping her relationship with Tom Holland as private as possible, and her growth as an actress choosing roles outside of her comfort zone.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” the 26-year-old said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Her boyfriend shared that same sentiment a few months back, showing the pair are on the same page about protecting their relationship at all costs.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he said in a recent GQ interview, noting that he and the actress “sort of felt robbed of our privacy” when the pics of them kissing surfaced.

Even though Zendaya has been in the public eye since she was a child, that doesn’t mean she’s gotten used to being photographed at all times while just going about her daily life. She specifically recalled facing that issue during a shopping trip where she knew customers were taking photos of her while she was dealing with a card issue at the register.

“I was just like, Why? You see I’m flustered,” she remembers.

Zendaya also spoke about her style evolution over the years in collaboration with Law Roach, who styled her ELLE shoot. As she explains his new role, the star also makes sure to emphasize that their relationship has never wavered.

“I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love. He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do,” she told the mag. “If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there. He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.”

You can read Zendaya’s full story for ELLE’s September 2023 issue here.