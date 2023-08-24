Jhené Aiko has reportedly reached a big obstacle while trying to ensure her family stays safe.
According to reports from RadarOnline, the singer’s plea for a temporary restraining order against a man who was arrested for breaking into the home she shares with her boyfriend Big Sean and their 8-month-old son, Noah, was denied.
The outlet obtained court documents filed by Aiko this week, in which she asks for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named Ian Craig Lees. The petition asked the court to order that Lees stay at least 100 yards away from the singer, her 14-year-old daughter Namiko, Noah, and Big Sean.
Aiko also asked that her “stalker” who she says she does “not know” personally not be allowed to communicate with her in any form.
“The clients are fearing for their lives, the suspect has come to concerts, events, and their personal home trying to make contact with them which led to a physical altercation with residential security and the suspect eventually breaching the security post,” the petition reads. “He was eventually caught on the client’s property after breaching the physical home.”
The “Bed Peace” singer also included screenshots of social media posts the man allegedly made that show him calling her a “cold a** b****.” The post had a photo of the singer along with the caption, “Ungrateful C****. Ignorant force of Evil”
He added, “You privileged talentless ugly rotten w**** sl***. All the worst characteristics of life or a relationship and of me are from this snake.”
Per the court documents, the alleged stalker was said to be charged with one count of stalking and one count of burglary. Lees was reportedly arrested Aug. 18 and has yet to be released. His bond was set at $150,000 and his next hearing date is scheduled Sept. 6.
Unfortunately for Aiko and her family, a hearing was held on Jhené’s petition for a temporary restraining order and despite the evidence, the judge reportedly denied the request. A hearing was set for Sept. 14 where she can argue for a permanent order.
