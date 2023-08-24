The outlet obtained court documents filed by Aiko this week, in which she asks for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named Ian Craig Lees. The petition asked the court to order that Lees stay at least 100 yards away from the singer, her 14-year-old daughter Namiko, Noah, and Big Sean.

Aiko also asked that her “stalker” who she says she does “not know” personally not be allowed to communicate with her in any form.