Bossip Video

Former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama are taking full advantage of the LA life, staying out until the wee hours of the morning at a celebration hosted by Drake.

Malia, 25, and her 22-year-old sister were seen arriving at the “God’s Plan” rapper’s after-party following his sold out show with 21 Savage on Tuesday night. The festivities went down at popular celebrity hotspot The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Sasha–who graduated from the University of Southern California back in May–looked stunning in a lacy, black corset top and a pair of baggy, gray pants. Always the fashionista, she accessorized with a hot pink purse, a pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a collection of bright rings.