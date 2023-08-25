Former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama are taking full advantage of the LA life, staying out until the wee hours of the morning at a celebration hosted by Drake.
Malia, 25, and her 22-year-old sister were seen arriving at the “God’s Plan” rapper’s after-party following his sold out show with 21 Savage on Tuesday night. The festivities went down at popular celebrity hotspot The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Sasha–who graduated from the University of Southern California back in May–looked stunning in a lacy, black corset top and a pair of baggy, gray pants. Always the fashionista, she accessorized with a hot pink purse, a pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a collection of bright rings.
Her older sister –who is currently working as a screenwriter after graduating from Harvard–wore a lace-up brown top and high-waisted, sheer floral pants. She finished her outfit off with a chic clack handbag and platform boots.
According to the outlet, the sisters left the members-only club at 4 in the morning. As the pair made their way to a car surrounded by their friends, Malia attempted to cover her face from the photographers.
As for Drake, he was seen partying at the Bird Streets Club twice this week, celebrating his accomplishments amid his It’s All A Blur tour. In addition to the Former First Daughters, other celebrity attendees at his parties included Saweetie and Anderson .Paak along with the rapper’s father, Dennis Graham.
The Canadian musician’s latest album, For All The Dogs, was expected to drop today, but that didn’t end up happening. It looks like he’ll have to throw yet another party soon when the project is actually released.
