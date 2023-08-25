Bossip Video

A new episode of OWN’s Time Of Essence premieres tonight at 9 pm ET/PT and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip!

As previously reported the highly anticipated five-part one-hour docu-series debuted on Friday, August 18 at 9 pm ET/PT and it’s detailing Essence magazine’s “trailblazing that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has revealed some of the most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century.”

OWN previously revealed the names of the thought leaders, celebrities, and culture-defining influencers who will be featured in the series via a press release. The esteemed group includes Golden Globe® winning actress Taraji P. Henson, Sunny Hostin, producer and former president of Motown Productions Suzanne de Passe, Gabrielle Union and Oscar® winning actress Halle Berry.

Iconic Essence Magazine editor Mikki Taylor, long-time Editor and Chief Susan L. Taylor, and Essence Venture’s current President and CEO Caroline Wanga are also prominently highlighted in the series.

Previously announced trailblazers also include fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson, Johnson’s daughter Anansa Sims, Oscar® winning actress Whoopi Goldberg, Emmy® winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs and none other than Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking of Oprah, we’ve got a clip from Time Of Essence centered around ESSENCE embracing her.

OWN Time Of Essence Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip shared with BOSSIP, Susan L. Taylor details her decision to do a cover story on Oprah Winfrey in the ’80s.

“When I learned that Oprah Winfrey was going to be the first Black woman to have a nationally syndicated daytime talk show, I was incredulous and thrilled. How could that not be an ESSENCE cover?” asks Taylor.

Oprah is also seen reflecting on covering the magazine.

“ESSENCE was the first magazine to do a cover story about me and recognize me as a national figure,” says Oprah. “And that first cover shoot I was so nervous, I’d never done a cover shoot in my life, this was for models. And it turned out to be a spectacular cover because it was just full frontal face it was like announcing this face to the world.”

Taraji P. Henson and Sunny Hostin are also seen reflecting on watching Oprah’s show and the media mogul reveals what her ultimate goal was.

“The goal for me was to speak to women where they were,” says Oprah about her iconic show.

Take an exclusive look below.

Time Of Essence: “Chapter Two: The 1980s” – Premieres Friday, August 25 @ 9 pm ET/PT

