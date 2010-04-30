You’re In Luck Fellas: Halle Berry Is Single Again

It’s over for Halle Berry and her swirl. Gabriel Aubry ditched the beautiful banger according to RadarOnline, who report that the duo have split and are working out custody of their daughter, Nahla. Pop the hood.

Beautiful Halle Berry is a three time loser in love, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

With two failed marriages behind her, it seemed Halle had finally found her soul mate in Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. The couple even had a child together, adorable daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, who was born March 16th 2008.

But RadarOnline.com has learned that Halle and Gabriel have called it quits and worked out a financial and custody deal. They spent months hammering out a deal with a lawyer, RadarOnline.com learned.

A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com that Gabriel was the one who pulled the plug on their five year relationship and that the age difference – he’s 34, she’s 43 – played a role.

“Gabriel just felt it wasn’t working anymore,” the source says. “When they were first together the 9-year age difference between them didn’t phase him, she was the most beautiful woman he had ever dated and he was totally in love.

“But as time went on he started feeling it more and more.

“Also, Gabriel started noticing other women, and being attracted to other, and he felt it just wasn’t right to stay with Halle in those circumstances.

“Gabriel is a really nice, decent guy and he would never cheat on her, but I suspect that he had become attracted to someone and that he felt he needed to break it off with Halle before anything developed any further.”