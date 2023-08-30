We’re just a day away from the highly anticipated premiere of ONE PIECE on Netflix!

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn. Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix.

AND as a special bonus, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Monkey D. Luffy and Usopp go back and forth about which flag the crew will use and who the real captain of the ship is!

ONE PIECE begins streaming August 31 exclusively on Netflix!