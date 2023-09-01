Bossip Video

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and the start of college football, and we think there’s no better way to celebrate than by sipping some spirits.

As fall is quickly approaching, and the calendar year continues to fly by, we’ve prepared a drink guide that will be your best friend all weekend long. These cocktails include margaritas, martinis, and whiskey sours, so stock up your bar cart and enjoy your holiday. We’ve also listened to readers’ feedback and included some tasty mocktails for the sober sippers.

Check out BOSSIP’s 2023 Labor Day weekend cocktail and mocktail guide below.

Mingle Mocktails

Mingle is the hottest mocktail on the market. It’s getting so much attention it’s possibly going to slip into normal beverage territory soon. The variety pack features six mouthwatering flavors: Cranberry Cosmo, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Key Lime Margarita, Blackberry Hibiscus and Cranberry Cosmo.

Method: Chill to desired taste, pour, and then enjoy.

Price: $12.99 – see mocktail recipes – https://www.minglemocktails.com/blogs/recipes

TAILS® Cocktails by Bacardi

If you don’t feel like buying ingredients and want something simile Tails is the way to go.

Ingredients: Tails cocktail bottle

Method: Pour into Martini glass and enjoy.

Milagro’s “The Freshest Margarita”

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver

¾ parts agave nectar*

1 part fresh lime juice

1 lime wheel for garnish

Method: Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. * Or Substitute with Simple Syrup.

GREY GOOSE HONEY DEUCE

Ingredients:

1.25 oz GREY GOOSE® vodka

3.0 oz Fresh Lemonade

0.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur

Method: Chill Collins Glass by placing in refrigerator/freezer or by filling with ice water for 5 minutes. Remove Collins Glass from refrigerator/freezer, and fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins Glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls (note: place honeydew melon in freezer before using the melon baller). Cheers!

Crown Royal’s BLACKBERRY WHISKY SOUR

Ingredients:

2 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe

1 oz Blackberry Brandy

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Blackberries

Lemon wedges

Method: Combine, garnish with Blackberries and lemon wedges and enjoy.

Mercer and Prince’s “Mercer + Palmer”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. MERCER + PRINCE

2 oz. Brewed Black Tea

2 oz. Sweetened Lemonade

Method: Add ingredients into an ice filled Collins/Highball and stir to combine and chill. Garnish with fresh mint.

The Lobos 1707 Tequila: “Lobos Colada”

Ingredients:

2oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven

1oz Lime Juice

1oz Pineapple Juice

4oz Coconut Water

Method: build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake for 10 seconds, fill a glass with pebble or crushed ice, pour contents from cocktail shaker into glass with ice, garnish with grated nutmeg, pineapple leaf & pineapple slice (dehydrated or fresh).

Grand Marnier’s Grand Mimosa

Ingredients:

1 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

2 oz Orange Juice

2 oz Cinzano Prosecco

1 Orange Slice for garnish

Method: Pour all the ingredients in a wine glass with ice and stir. Garnish with head of an orange slice.

PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz lime juice

12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water

.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)

Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine. Optional: 0.75 Citrónge Orange Liqueur (The original recipe also added 0.75 Oz of Citrónge Orange Liqueur – which you can add with the silver and lime juice if you’d like).

Alabama Berry Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz rich turbinado syrup

5 blackberries

5 mint leaves

Method: Add syrup, lemon, blackberries, and mint to a cocktail shaker. Lightly muddle, add the rest of the ingredients, and shake with ice. Double strain into a rocks glass with fresh pebble ice, garnish and enjoy.

El Floridita

Ingredients:

2 oz Dos Maderas 5+3

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. of cane sugar

.5 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

1.5 cups of crushed ice

Method: Chill a large Coupe or Snifter. Cut a lime in half and juice your limes. Add all ingredients to your blender and blend at a medium speed until the texture is smooth. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish with freshly grated lime zest and serve with a reusable straw.

Absolut Wild Berri Lemonade

Ingredients:

1⅓ parts Absolut Wild Berri Vodka

5 parts Lemonade

Assorted fresh berries (such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries) for garnish

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Ice cubes

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut Wild Berri and lemonade. Top with assorted fresh berries and mint leaves for garnish.

Hendrick’s Yuzu Unusual

*Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

½ parts Aperol

Top with Yuzu Soda

1 tiny pinch of sea salt

Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with cucumber & lime wheels and serve.

LALO Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz LALO Tequila

2 oz sparkling water

2 oz grapefruit juice

Pinch of salt

Method: Combine in rocks glass, Garnish with lime wedge.

The Old G’s “G-Funk Martini”

Ingredients:

2.5oz The Old G

0.5oz Dry Vermouth

Ice

Smooth like 007

Method: Combine in rocks glass, stir and enjoy.

Gran Coramino’s “Reality Check Margarita”

Ingredients:

2 oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

0.75 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Watermelon Juice

Method: Half-rim a rocks glass with Tajin . In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into rocks glass. Garnish with Watermelon slice and Basil leaf.

Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey Buck

Ingredients:

1 1/2 OZ Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey

1/2 OZ Lemon Juice

1/4 OZ Rich Simple Syrup

4 OZ Grapefruit Soda

Method: Add ingredients except for grapefruit soda to a shaker tin with ice. Shake until chilled and diluted. Double strain into a collins or highball glass with ice. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit half moon or peel.

Empress LAVENDER HAZE

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz Lavender Honey Syrup

2 oz Lemonade

Lavender Sprig

Method: Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice. Shake lemonade and syrup on ice and strain into the glass. Layer Empress 1908 Gin on top and add more crushed ice. Garnish and enjoy.

Volcan’s Xtra Caliente

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Volcan X.A Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

5-6 leaves of cilantro

1 slice Fresno chili pepper

Method: Place all ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake for 20 seconds. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with top of chili.

