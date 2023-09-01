Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and the start of college football, and we think there’s no better way to celebrate than by sipping some spirits.
As fall is quickly approaching, and the calendar year continues to fly by, we’ve prepared a drink guide that will be your best friend all weekend long. These cocktails include margaritas, martinis, and whiskey sours, so stock up your bar cart and enjoy your holiday. We’ve also listened to readers’ feedback and included some tasty mocktails for the sober sippers.
Check out BOSSIP’s 2023 Labor Day weekend cocktail and mocktail guide below.
Mingle is the hottest mocktail on the market. It’s getting so much attention it’s possibly going to slip into normal beverage territory soon. The variety pack features six mouthwatering flavors: Cranberry Cosmo, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Key Lime Margarita, Blackberry Hibiscus and Cranberry Cosmo.
Method: Chill to desired taste, pour, and then enjoy.
Price: $12.99 – see mocktail recipes – https://www.minglemocktails.com/blogs/recipes
TAILS® Cocktails by Bacardi
If you don’t feel like buying ingredients and want something simile Tails is the way to go.
Ingredients: Tails cocktail bottle
Method: Pour into Martini glass and enjoy.
Milagro’s “The Freshest Margarita”
Ingredients:
2 parts Milagro Silver
¾ parts agave nectar*
1 part fresh lime juice
1 lime wheel for garnish
Method: Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. * Or Substitute with Simple Syrup.
GREY GOOSE HONEY DEUCE
Ingredients:
1.25 oz GREY GOOSE® vodka
3.0 oz Fresh Lemonade
0.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur
Method: Chill Collins Glass by placing in refrigerator/freezer or by filling with ice water for 5 minutes. Remove Collins Glass from refrigerator/freezer, and fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins Glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls (note: place honeydew melon in freezer before using the melon baller). Cheers!
Crown Royal’s BLACKBERRY WHISKY SOUR
Ingredients:
2 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe
1 oz Blackberry Brandy
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Blackberries
Lemon wedges
Method: Combine, garnish with Blackberries and lemon wedges and enjoy.
Mercer and Prince’s “Mercer + Palmer”
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. MERCER + PRINCE
2 oz. Brewed Black Tea
2 oz. Sweetened Lemonade
Method: Add ingredients into an ice filled Collins/Highball and stir to combine and chill. Garnish with fresh mint.
The Lobos 1707 Tequila: “Lobos Colada”
Ingredients:
2oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven
1oz Lime Juice
1oz Pineapple Juice
4oz Coconut Water
Method: build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake for 10 seconds, fill a glass with pebble or crushed ice, pour contents from cocktail shaker into glass with ice, garnish with grated nutmeg, pineapple leaf & pineapple slice (dehydrated or fresh).
Grand Marnier’s Grand Mimosa
Ingredients:
1 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
2 oz Orange Juice
2 oz Cinzano Prosecco
1 Orange Slice for garnish
Method: Pour all the ingredients in a wine glass with ice and stir. Garnish with head of an orange slice.
PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
.75 oz lime juice
12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water
.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)
Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine. Optional: 0.75 Citrónge Orange Liqueur (The original recipe also added 0.75 Oz of Citrónge Orange Liqueur – which you can add with the silver and lime juice if you’d like).
Alabama Berry Smash
Ingredients:
2 oz Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey
¾ oz fresh lemon juice
½ oz rich turbinado syrup
5 blackberries
5 mint leaves
Method: Add syrup, lemon, blackberries, and mint to a cocktail shaker. Lightly muddle, add the rest of the ingredients, and shake with ice. Double strain into a rocks glass with fresh pebble ice, garnish and enjoy.
El Floridita
Ingredients:
2 oz Dos Maderas 5+3
1 oz fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp. of cane sugar
.5 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
1.5 cups of crushed ice
Method: Chill a large Coupe or Snifter. Cut a lime in half and juice your limes. Add all ingredients to your blender and blend at a medium speed until the texture is smooth. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish with freshly grated lime zest and serve with a reusable straw.
Absolut Wild Berri Lemonade
Ingredients:
1⅓ parts Absolut Wild Berri Vodka
5 parts Lemonade
Assorted fresh berries (such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries) for garnish
Fresh mint leaves for garnish
Ice cubes
Method: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut Wild Berri and lemonade. Top with assorted fresh berries and mint leaves for garnish.
Hendrick’s Yuzu Unusual
*Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
½ parts Aperol
Top with Yuzu Soda
1 tiny pinch of sea salt
Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with cucumber & lime wheels and serve.
LALO Paloma
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
2 oz sparkling water
2 oz grapefruit juice
Pinch of salt
Method: Combine in rocks glass, Garnish with lime wedge.
The Old G’s “G-Funk Martini”
Ingredients:
2.5oz The Old G
0.5oz Dry Vermouth
Ice
Smooth like 007
Method: Combine in rocks glass, stir and enjoy.
Gran Coramino’s “Reality Check Margarita”
Ingredients:
2 oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
0.5 oz Agave Syrup
0.75 oz Lime Juice
1.5 oz Watermelon Juice
Method: Half-rim a rocks glass with Tajin . In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into rocks glass. Garnish with Watermelon slice and Basil leaf.
Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey Buck
Ingredients:
1 1/2 OZ Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey
1/2 OZ Lemon Juice
1/4 OZ Rich Simple Syrup
4 OZ Grapefruit Soda
Method: Add ingredients except for grapefruit soda to a shaker tin with ice. Shake until chilled and diluted. Double strain into a collins or highball glass with ice. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit half moon or peel.
Empress LAVENDER HAZE
Ingredients:
2 oz Empress 1908 Gin
1 oz Lavender Honey Syrup
2 oz Lemonade
Lavender Sprig
Method: Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice. Shake lemonade and syrup on ice and strain into the glass. Layer Empress 1908 Gin on top and add more crushed ice. Garnish and enjoy.
Volcan’s Xtra Caliente
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Volcan X.A Tequila
1 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz agave syrup
5-6 leaves of cilantro
1 slice Fresno chili pepper
Method: Place all ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake for 20 seconds. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with top of chili.
–
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Donald Trump Mug Shot Memes
-
103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 3
-
Whew, The MESS: Kandi & Todd’s Scandalous Thriller ‘The Pass’ Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Across Social Media
-
From 'Love & Hip-Hop' To Lock-Up: Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, And Zell Swag Arrested After Atlanta Lounge Fight
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.