Bossip Video

Classic kicks never go out of style

In celebration of #HipHop50, Puma teamed up with legendary pioneer Slick Rick and emerging star/PUMA ambassador Flau’Jae Johnson to highlight the storied shoe brand’s indelible impact on the culture.

Check out the video below:

“50 years of Hip Hop, and we’ve been there every step of the way,” captioned Johnson in her post. “Lace up your Suedes and embrace the legacy of a genre that has shaped culture like no other. PUMA is The Fabric of Hip-Hop.”

Earlier this summer, PUMA commissioned local artists to put their own spin on six-foot stencils of the classic PUMA Suede shoe print and posted larger-than-life vinyl shoe prints at locations throughout North America.

“I was inspired a long time ago to paint with spray cans (HIP-HOP RAISED ME) and in 2015 I was blessed with the opportunity to paint my first mural along side my brother @naturel and @jesse_kassel as a part of the first ever @muralsinthemarket,” captioned Detroit-based artist/Creator of Distinct Life Rick Williams. My style has definitely developed since then. Shout out to PUMA for always standing behind me and supporting my DETROIT INSPIRES THE WORLD project! Here are a few of the most recent INSPIRE walls that I painted to go along with our campaign. Let me know what you think of them in the comments.”

Each installation provides space for communities to celebrate the 50th anniversary and PUMA’s contribution to the Fabric of Hip-Hop while showcasing the Classic Suede trail left by the breakers, the MCs, the DJs, and the genre’s giants.

Puma also dropped new heat including product collabs with Dapper Dan, Slum Village (designed by Rick Williams), and the Mixtape collection with Alexander John and Roc Nation.

To stay up to date with the latest on the Fabric of Hip-Hop or to shop one of the latest drops from the HH50 collections or PUMA’s classics please, click here.