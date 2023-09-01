Bossip Video

It looks like fans might finally be getting those Renaissance visuals Beyoncé teased us with so long ago.

As she continues touring across North America, Above The Line reports that Beyoncé is shopping a new Renaissance visual album that was shot in secret By Nadia Lee Cohen.

The “CUFF IT” singer and her company, Parkwood Entertainment, are reportedly presenting the visual album to a number of different studios and streamers, though a deal hasn’t been agreed upon just yet. The film was allegedly directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, a British artist who has been at the helm of iconic magazine covers and music videos and worked with artists including Tyler the Creator, Kim Kardashian, Kali Uchis, and more.

Sources claim the Renaissance visual album is “artsy” and falls in line with Beyoncé’s other visual albums Lemonade and Black Is King. The sources went on to say this album is “weirder,” since it hasn’t been “Disney-fied” like the latter film.

“It’s a visual album movie, but it’s like an art film, and I’ve also heard it’s better than Black Is King,” the source said.

The source went on to claim that the visual album has been completed, but that it hasn’t been released because the select studios and streamers that got to look at the project four and six months ago passed at the time.

When asked why they wouldn’t jump on a piece of Beyoncé’s content, the source could only speculate, saying, “I’m guessing the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer” is why it hasn’t sold yet, also suggesting the possibility that “maybe Beyoncé didn’t like how it turned out? I don’t know…”

The release of Renaissance marked the first time Beyoncé has ever put out a project without any visuals to accompany it. According to reports from Pop Buzz, in the press release for the album, Parkwood Entertainment teased that the visuals are “scheduled for a later date.”

The BeyHive has also picked up on clues that the singer could be working with Nadia Lee Cohen from months back. In July, Cohen posted a Polaroid of her and Paul Reubens signed “To Nadia, Love Beyonce,” which also has fans speculating that the Pee-wee Herman star could have appeared in the Renaissance visuals before his passing.