Time and time again we gotta turn around and tell these folks…

Lake Lanier, much like the Wu-Tang Clan, ain’t nothin’ to a f**k with. Every single year for decades, multiple people lose their lives in one of America’s deadliest and most infamous bodies of water. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the lake has claimed its 7th soul of 2023 in the form of 23-year-old Edgar Steven Cruz Martinez whose body was recovered from 10 feet of water by Gwinnett County Fire Department’s rescue swimmers after he was seen going under.

This also marks the 3rd fatality over the past few months.

Back in July, BOSSIP reported on the death of 24-year-old Thomas Milner who was electrocuted after jumping off the dock of his family’s lakeside property. F0x5 notes that a 27-year-old man disappeared into the lake that very same day. That same month, we also reported on the efforts that Tameka Foster is taking to get the lake renovated for public safety.

Again, stop F***ING going there! In case you need more evidence as to why, chew these stats over for a bit…

More than 200 people died at Lake Lanier between 1994 and 2022, according to USA Today and Georgia DNR. In 2018 and 2019, there were 8 drownings each. In 2020, there were 7 drownings; 4 drownings in 2021; and 6 drownings in 2022. There were 48 additional deaths (boating fatalities) for those same years.

Get in the pool, a neighbor’s pool, a neighborhood pool, hell, get in the damn bathtub before you take your ass up to Lake Lanier thinking you’re about to have a lil’ fun in the sun. Rest in peace to all who have passed. Our prayers go out to their families.