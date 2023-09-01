Bossip Video

T.I. and Tiny are demanding their ex-friend pay up after she sued the couple for alleged coordinated harassment.

T.I. and his wife want their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, to pay them a sum of $165,000 to cover the legal fees they accumulated defending themselves in the lawsuit she brought against them, according to reports from Radar Online.

Peterson sued the reality stars for defamation back in March 2021, claiming that the couple publicly smeared her name and ruined her reputation. The three of them used to be friends, but had a falling out after Sabrina claimed that the “Whatever You Like” rapper put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.