T.I. and Tiny are demanding their ex-friend pay up after she sued the couple for alleged coordinated harassment.
T.I. and his wife want their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, to pay them a sum of $165,000 to cover the legal fees they accumulated defending themselves in the lawsuit she brought against them, according to reports from Radar Online.
Peterson sued the reality stars for defamation back in March 2021, claiming that the couple publicly smeared her name and ruined her reputation. The three of them used to be friends, but had a falling out after Sabrina claimed that the “Whatever You Like” rapper put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
According to Peterson, the incident happened after she got into an argument with T.I.’s assistant, claiming the artist told her “B**** I’ll kill you” as he held the weapon to her head. Around the same time, Sabrina also claimed that she was in contact with “over 100 women” who were ready to speak out against T.I. and pushed the hashtag “Surviving T.I.” on social media.
Peterson went on to allege that after she accused Tip, Tiny took to social media to post a photo of Sabrina’s 8-year-old son.
The caption read, “Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help.”
In her lawsuit, Peterson claimed the couple continued to harass her with multiple social media posts, suing them and demanding damages for the alleged defamation.
In response, T.I.’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, described the plaintiff as, “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.” He demanded the case be thrown out.
The lower court judge previously denied T.I. and Tiny’s motion to dismiss the majority of claims, but earlier this month, the decision was reversed at the Appellate Court. Now, the couple has asked the court to award them $164,650 in a newly filed document.
“The Harrises’ request for $164,650.56 in attorneys’ fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district,” their lawyer wrote, according to Radar Online. “Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson’s seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full.”
A judge has yet to rule on their request.
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Donald Trump Mug Shot Memes
-
Whew, The MESS: Kandi & Todd’s Scandalous Thriller ‘The Pass’ Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Across Social Media
-
103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 3
-
From 'Love & Hip-Hop' To Lock-Up: Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, And Zell Swag Arrested After Atlanta Lounge Fight
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.