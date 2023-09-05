Bossip Video

The mandem have spent bare time on road and now their journey to the top is about to come crashing down. Lucky for you, BOSSIP has some exclusive photos to give you a taste of what’s about to go down!

Top Boy Season 3, the last and final season, is set to drop on Netflix this Thursday, September 7, 2023, and the drama between Dushane played by Ashley Walters, and Sully played by rapper/musician Kano couldn’t be any more tense.

If you haven’t seen Season 2 of Top Boy, this is your spoiler alert…Jamie’s (played by Michael Ward) shocking death at the end of last season will have consequences and based on what we see in the trailer, the birds from the chicken shop are returning to Summerhouse to roost.

Drama aside, we’re incredibly excited to see wildly talented Little Simz return as Shelley, Dushane’s girlfriend and the ever-present voice of reason. Her character has been through quite a bit in her time on the show and we imagine her role is even more imperative now that s#!t is about to hit the fan.

Also returning to the road is Jasmine Jobson who plays Jaq Lawrence and her sister Lauryn Lawrence who is played by Saffron Hocking. The ladies suffered an extremely traumatizing season 2 and there are a lot of questions about whether or not they will escape the road unscathed by their past decisions.

The final season wouldn’t be right if we weren’t introduced to new characters and potential threats and those antagonists come in the form of BAFTA-winning actor Barry Keoghan of Peaky Blinders fame and actor Brian Gleeson who will be playing characters called Jonny and Tadgh respectively. Not much is known about their roles but the trailer suggests that these guys are not takin’ the piss.

We’d be remiss not to mention actor Araloyin Oshunremi who will be reprising his role as Jamie’s little brother Stefan.

This finale is set up to be one of the greatest street dramas ever told and our bodies are ready!