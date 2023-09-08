Bossip Video

Big Freedia, Tamar Braxton, and Gary With Da Tea were just three of the many celebs spotted at Atlanta Black Pride for an event dubbed an annual “free day of unity.”

On Sunday, September 3 Atlanta’s Piedmont Park was home to the 11th annual Pure Heat Community Festival a free cultural event equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes, and giveaways.

A press release reports that the fest has a goal of gathering minority LGBTQ+ people and their allies to “encourage them to embrace the spirit of community, pride, and vision.”

The fest also shines a spotlight on standouts in the community and presents them with awards for their good deeds.

This year, Pure Heat honored several people including GRAMMY Award winner, Big Freedia who was on hand to receive the annual ICON award…

celebrated media personality Gary With Da Tea (DISH Nation, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show) who received the annual Trailblazer award presented to him by his DISH co-host Tamar Braxton.

Also honored was Rashad Burgess (VP of Advancing Health and Black Equity, Gilead Sciences) who received the annual Humanitarian Award.

The honorees were joined by performers including Suni MF, Ty Valentino, Nubian, Virgo Gang, RJ Brady, Asia Nae, Arsai, Aryee The Gem, Kaira, Krisean Woods, Cliff VMir, Austin Rogers, That Chick Angel, Steezo and Jhonni Blaze.

A press release notes that there was also a hair battle presented by My Black is Beautiful and special appearances by TV personality and artist Joseline Hernandez, TikTok Star Shamar, and TV personality Derek J.

A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities is said to benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS via The Vision Community Foundation.

Black Pride Weekend, which coincides with Labor Day weekend, is via The Vision Community Foundation, Traxx Girls Inc., and Rockstars Production.