A new episode of OWN’s Time Of Essence premieres tonight at 9 pm ET/PT and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip!

As previously reported the highly anticipated five-part one-hour docu-series debuted on Friday, August 18 at 9 pm ET/PT and it’s detailing Essence magazine’s “trailblazing that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has revealed some of the most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century.”

OWN previously revealed the names of the thought leaders, celebrities, and culture-defining influencers who will be featured in the series via a press release. The esteemed group includes Golden Globe® winning actress Taraji P. Henson, Sunny Hostin, producer and former president of Motown Productions Suzanne de Passe, Gabrielle Union and Oscar® winning actress Halle Berry.

Previously announced trailblazers also include fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson, Johnson’s daughter Anansa Sims, Oscar® winning actress Whoopi Goldberg, Emmy® winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs and none other than Oprah Winfrey.

OWN Time Of Essence Exclusive Clip:

In an exclusive clip shared with BOSSIP, we see a recap of the alleged tensions between Susan L. Taylor and Monique Greenwood. Taylor was ESSENCE’s Editor In Chief from 1981 through 2000. and Greenwood was her successor.

Previous ESSENCE editor Cori Murray recalls the numerous comparisons that were being made between Greenwood and Taylor and her thoughts are echoed by previous ESSENCE staffer Harriette Cole.

“Susan Taylor was still at the magazine and I can’t imagine what it would be like for Monique to attempt to institute her vision when the visionary for ESSENCE was still in the room,” says Cole.

Taylor and Greenwood both appear in Time Of Essence and share their respective stories.

According to Greenwood, there was a time when Taylor called her “arrogant” to her face, but despite that, Taylor insists that there were never any catfights between them.

“I know that people have made up stories about catfights at ESSENCE,” says Taylor. “Never had one, but if I saw something and felt that I needed to express it, I did.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Time Of Essence: ‘Chapter Four: The 2000s’ airs tonight, Friday, September 8, @ 9 pm ET/PT

Check out an official description below.